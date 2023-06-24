Leo's Naa Ready Faces Criticism For Its Lyrics, Vijay Called Out For His Hypocrisy

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry. He has had an illustrious career for over 30 years. The actor started working as a child artist in films and enjoys a massive fan following in South India. Apart from showcasing his acting skills on the silver screen, he is also a philanthropist and involves himself in a lot of charitable work as well. Recently, a song from his upcoming film, Leo, was released on the occasion of his birthday. According to reports, the song has sparked controversy as many people have criticised it.

Na Ready Controversy

Naa Ready, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, has received backlash for promoting the consumption of alcohol and tobacco, which contradicts Vijay’s speech earlier in front of the school students, where he emphasised the importance of maintaining a good character. Social media users were quick to point out the hypocrisy of the superstar. While he urged students to uphold moral values, his song was found to promote unhealthy habits in films.

However, some of his fans took a stand for the actor on social media. They claimed that Vijay was seen in a rowdy avatar because of the character he plays in the film. They added that actors have to indulge in deeds that are not morally right to justify the traits of their character.

Reportedly, the song Naa Ready from Leo has many lines that hint at Vijay’s political ambitions. Fans are wondering whether their favourite star will soon announce his entry into politics.

Vijay Features on Times Square Billboard

Recently, Vijay celebrated his 49th birthday on June 22. His fans surprised him by featuring a video of the actor at the New York Times Square Billboard. He became the first Tamil actor to be featured on his birthday at the prestigious spot.

Vijay’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Vijay is all geared up for the release of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo. The film is expected to hit theatres in October this year. Apart from that, fans are also expecting an update on #Thalapathy68 with Venkat Prabhu.