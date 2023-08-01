'Let People Speculate': Abhinav Shukla On Rumours About Rubina Dilaik's Pregnancy

Actress Rubina Dilaik is one of the most sought-after actresses in the television industry and also received adulation for her performance in Bigg Boss 14. She has enthralled the audience with her performances in Chotti Bahu, Jeannie Aur Juju and other serials. The actress is in the news recently for speculations regarding her rumoured pregnancy.

Fans have been speculating that she and her husband actor Abhinav Shukla are going to embrace parenthood. These rumours started when one of Rubina’s followers pointed out that she has gained weight and whether she is going to embrace motherhood. Shukla rubbished these claims in a conversation with the Bombay Times. He said, “These are just rumours. I was travelling at that time, so I haven’t read much about it. I don’t know what happened and why people start talking about this. She put up a picture and people have commented on it and I have nothing to say about that. Let people speculate."

Rubina has not addressed this issue as of now and is eagerly anticipating the release of her upcoming film titled Chal Bhajj Chaliye with Punjabi singer Inder Chahal. She has updated about this project in an Instagram post. Rubina can be seen holding the clapperboard for Chal Bhajj Chaliye along with Inder and other crew members. She wrote in the caption, “Grateful for the new beginnings." As per reports, Rubina and Inder will play the lead roles in this film that has gone on floors. Sunil Thakur directed this film written by Surinder Angural. Gurmeet Singh has produced Chal Bhajj Chaliye. Makers have not divulged the plot details of this film.

Colleagues from the film industry like makeup artist Akanksha Thakral, actress Pragati Mehra and others wished the best to Rubina for the film. Fans also conveyed their best wishes to the actress. One of the followers was happy that she is experimenting with different regional languages as well.

On the other hand, Abhinav Shukla recently completed the Ladakh Kangri summit. He shared a post on Instagram and thanked his guide Mingam Sherpa. He also thanked his family, including his wife Rubina for believing in him.

UT Ladakh Kangri (6,070 m) is the highest mountain in the Rumste Phu Range of the Zanskar Mountains.