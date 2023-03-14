Lilly Singh's Post About South Asian Representation After India's Historic Wins At Oscars 2023

It was a big day for Indian cinema at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday night (Monday morning in India). The Elephant Whisperers, produced by Guneet Monga and directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, won the Best Documentary Short Film award, followed by the RRR movie winning the Best Original Song Oscar for Naatu Naatu. Among the many celebrities who cherished the big win by India is Lilly Singh. The YouTuber shared an extensive note on the South Asian representation at the Oscars 2023. She congratulated the winners and praised them for their hard work and achievement.

Lilly also expressed her views on South Asians breaking the glass ceiling. She shared, “Let’s make sure this progress continues with forward momentum. Hopefully next year, we can see even more South Asian representation on that stage as presenters, nominees, winners and dancers (that Naatu Naatu performance was epic but I wish some bomb South Asian dancers got the chance to be part of it).”

Lilly also shared a string of pictures where she is seen posing beside Ram Charan, Malala Yousafzai, The Elephant Whisperers producer Guneet Monga, Naatu Naatu lyricist Chandrabose, Vanessa Hudgens, Stephanie Hsu, Ashley Graham and many more. She looked beautiful as she donned a pink pant-suit set and styled it with dewy makeup, accessories and more.

Soon after the actress shared the post, one of the users wrote, “Appreciate you fighting for our representation.” Another user commented, “South Asian dancers are necessary. I love the desi representation.” One more user expressed, “Desi takes over! This is just the beginning.”

Take a look at the post:

Many celebs such as Alia Bhatt, Rajinikanth, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Manisha Koirala, Allu Arjun, Abhishek Bachchan and Preity Zinta have penned heartfelt congratulatory messages to the winners on their historic wins.

During the Academy Awards, the popular Telugu song Naatu Naatu, which was composed by MM Keeravaani and written by Chandrabose, was also performed live on stage. Additionally, Netflix's Tamil documentary, The Elephant Whisperers, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, and produced by Guneet Monga, became the first Indian production to win an Oscar.

Deepika Padukone was one of the presenters at the 95th Academy Awards.

