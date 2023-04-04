Lisa Ray Birthday: From Her Bold Roles to Battling Cancer, Times She Stood as An Inspiration

HAPPY BIRTHDAY LISA RAY: Lisa Ray has always stunned the audience with her iconic roles in movies. The actress began her career as a model in the 1990s, working for high-end fashion brands. She made her acting debut in the Bollywood film Kasoor in 2001. After the film, Indian-Canadian director Deepa Mehta cast her as a lead in the movie Bollywood/Hollywood in 2002, which became a blockbuster in Canada.

Lisa has appeared in several Hindi and international films, including Water, The World Underseen, and Toronto Stories. She has always been vocal about different aspects of her life, from being a cancer survivor to playing the role of a lesbian and breaking the taboo. On her 51st birthday, let us revisit her fight with cancer and some of her iconic roles as a lesbian.

Lisa Ray’s Battle Against Cancer

The actor was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare form of blood cancer, in 2009. Multiple myeloma is a cancer that affects plasma cells, a type of white blood cell that produces antibodies to fight infections. Lisa underwent several rounds of chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant as part of her treatment and has since been in remission.

In 2019, she published a memoir, Close to the Bone, in which she chronicled her experience with cancer and the impact it had on her life. She has also spoken about the importance of mental health and self-care during and after cancer treatment. Ray came out as a champion. Despite all the odds, with the help of surrogacy, she was blessed with two daughters.

Role of Lesbian

Lisa Ray was last seen in the series, Four More Shots Please (2019-2022). The actor played the role of Samara Kapoor, who is a lesbian. Before this, she essayed the role of a lesbian in two other notable movies named I Can’t Think Straight (2008) and Kill Kill Faster Faster (2008). She has been praised for her nuanced and sensitive portrayals of these characters, which have helped to bring the LGBTQ+ communities into the limelight.

Lisa has used her platform to advocate for causes close to her heart, including cancer awareness, LGBTQ+ rights, and women’s empowerment. She has been a vocal supporter of organisations such as the Human Rights Campaign and the It Gets Better Project.

