Lisa Ray Hits Pause On Acting Career, Says 'I Am An Accidental Actor’

Lisa Ray has decided to take a break from acting to focus on other things. The 51-year-old actress started her career as a model in the 1990s and appeared in several music videos and films over the years. While Lisa’s decision may come as a surprise to fans, she emphasised that nothing in life is ever certain.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Lisa Ray said that she has been acting since she was 16. “I have done a lot of work—a little bit of everything. For now, that’s it but then never say never," she said. Lisa Ray said that she even hinted at quitting acting a few years back, but she then took up the role of Samara Kapoor in Four More Shots Please. “I am an accidental actor, and I never wanted to act," Lisa added.

The actress said she has now decided to explore her passions that she found challenging to pursue due to her busy acting career. One of which is writing her second book. “When you are an actor, then people think that’s just what you are. But it’s not! I had many passions. I am now an entrepreneur, following my spiritual path, being a mother, an author, and continuing to give talks about wellness and my cancer journey. Finally, I am putting all my passions together! So, I have got my hands full,” she said.

The actor admits that everyone has multiple dimensions to their personality. She further notes that we are fortunate to be living in an era where people are beginning to recognize this, and it is now possible for us to take charge of our own narratives. Through various mediums like books, social media, or talks, she shares her own story to help people comprehend that there are several aspects to their work and life.

In 2019, Lisa Ray published a memoir titled Close to the Bone, which recounted her personal journey with cancer and how it impacted her life. Her book also emphasises the importance of self-care and mental health. In 2009, Lisa was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare form of blood cancer. She underwent several rounds of chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant and has been in remission ever since.

Work-wise, Lisa Ray was last seen in AR Rahman’s 99 Songs. Apart from this, she has also appeared in several international projects such as Blood Ties, The Summit, and Top Chef Canada among others.

