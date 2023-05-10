Lisa Ray On Her Music Video Afreen Afreen: 'I Cringe When It Plays At Events I'm Invited To...'

Actress Lisa Ray, who featured in the iconic Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan song Afreen Afreen, recently revealed that she wants to move on from the association with the song. The 1996 ghazal track was a blend of indie pop and fusion music, composed and sung by Khan with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. In a social media post, the 51-year-old actress admitted feeling uncomfortable sharing or celebrating the song as it strongly identified her. She also acknowledged the emotional power of music and its ability to evoke memories of a specific moment in time.

Taking to Instagram, the actress wrote, “I have to confess I have felt uncomfortable sharing or celebrating the #AfreenAfreen breakthrough video of the 90s and iconic song by maestro #nusratfatehalikhan because I was so strongly identified with it. The song still often plays on cue for events where I am invited to speak of other aspects of my life experience and I inwardly cringe while offering a polite smile."

Reflecting on the passing of influential artists through decades, she acknowledged the song’s ability to evoke emotional responses tied to one’s past. She added, “Today, as great troudadours I listened to in my youth are passing into the light, I recognise the power of a song to evoke an emotional response in the audience that is tied to who you once were - to a moment in time that is often defined by hope, wonder and the optimism of youth. So of course hearing this song today is no longer about a personal association but represents a universal rite of passage - in the same timbre of falling in love for the first time, writing your first poem, reflexively planning your future- a pitch, a note, a video that reminds us of a world of beauty and possibility and innocence that once was. But truly, what would be a revelation today is others also comprehending this truth and freeing me from an association with the song, for the reasons and more above 🙏 (I’m just walking around in the desert after all 😂)."

On the work front, Lisa Ray returned to TV with Prime Video’s show, Four More Shots Please, as Samara Kapoor. She was last seen in 99 Songs, produced by AR Rahman.

