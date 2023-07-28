Lisa Ray Slams Greta Gerwig's Barbie Film; Calls It 'Female Oppression Cloaked As A Movie'

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film, released on July 21, has garnered praise and achieved a good global box office success. Fans have joined a viral trend, wearing pink while watching the movie inspired by the iconic Mattel toys. However, actor Lisa Ray has expressed skepticism about the hype and has taken to Twitter to seek answers.

Lisa took to Twitter on Friday evening and addressed the ‘woke’ millennials as she wrote, “Genuine question to the Woke millennials and Gen Zers: how are you not only not up in arms over the Barbie movie - which is really a huge marketing push for an agent of female oppression cloaked as a movie - but many of you are also participating in Barbiecore and posting cute photos in hot pink?”

She added, “How?! I see young influencers who raise the alarm against social inequalities and sexism and yet are fervently celebrating a movie that not matter how subversive, brings unwelcome Barbie standards and it’s legacy to the next generation of girls.”

Lisa suggested that the reason for the overwhelming attention on the Barbie trend is due to the film’s marketing team being associated with it. “I can only think that marketing budgets got to them. Please enlighten." she wrote.

Just a few days back, TV actress Juhi Parmar, too, criticised Barbie movie for its ‘explicit content’ and ‘inappropriate language.’ Actor Jay Bhanushali echoed similar sentiments and said on Instagram Stories, “I’m saving you. I’m saving your money and mental stability. I haven’t seen a film that’s worse than this. It’s a super, super, super bad film."