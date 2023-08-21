Lisa Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction During BLACKPINK Concert, Her Reaction Goes Viral; Watch

Lisa experienced a wardrobe malfunction during BLACKPINK’s latest concert in the US but she handled it like a pro! The K-pop idol joined her fellow BLACKPINK members, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé, to perform in Las Vegas over the weekend. While their performances were the talk of the town, BLINKS (the official name of BLACKPINK’s fans) couldn’t help but praised Lisa for tackling an on-camera mishap seamlessly.

In videos from the concert going viral, Lisa was seen dancing when a strap of her dress came off. While Lisa noticed, she did not let the mishap get much attention. She also swiftly reattached the strap while singing. Fans cheered her on.

BLACKPINK began their tour last year and have delivered back-to-back memorable performances. The K-pop group began their tour with 62 planned concerts but recently extended to 66 total shows. They will performing encore shows in Seoul as well.