Little Known Facts About Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma’s Dilip Joshi

Actor Dilip Joshi came into the limelight after playing the role of Jethalal in the popular show Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma. Dilip Joshi has been in the entertainment industry for more than two decades now. He mostly played comic characters. Today, let’s take a look at some lesser-known facts about him.

Dilip was born in a Gujarati Brahmin family on May 26, 1968. He has been acting since the age of 12. Dilip Joshi, who has been ruling the hearts of people for the last 15 years, is known more by the name of Jethalal rather than his real name. His character gets immense love from the audience on the small screen. There would hardly be anyone who has not watched the TV show Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma.

Do you know that Dilip Joshi has worked in not only TV shows, but films too? Maine Pyar Kiya was his first film. He played the character of Ramu in the film. He was also seen in the film Hum Aapke Hain Koun. He played the role of Nisha’s (played by Madhuri Dixit) distant brother Bhola Prasad. Not only this, Dilip Joshi also played a small role in Akshay Kumar starrer Khiladi 420 in the year 2000.

Dilip Joshi was once about to quit acting after being fed up with the lack of work. He had worked in many films and TV serials earlier, but he remained unemployed for about one year. He had made up his mind to leave showbiz, but then in the year 2008 his luck changed with the famous television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. The serial gave him a new identity.

He has also worked in Gujarati theater for about 25 years. Dilip Joshi’s famous play Daya Bhai Do Dhaya ended in 2007.

While watching the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, can you imagine anyone other than Dilip Joshi playing Jethalal? The truth is that before he was cast for this role, it was offered to well known artists like Rajpal Yadav, Ali Asgar, Yogesh Tripathi and Ahsaan Qureshi. Everyone refused to take up this character. After this, Dilip Joshi agreed to this role and the rest is history.

Dilip Joshi has worked as a backstage artist in theatre for a long time. He used to get a fee of only Rs 50. He was so fond of theatre that he used to happily work even for this little money. Now, he reportedly charges around Rs 1.5 lakh for every episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.

