Live To Missing Girl, 5 Exciting Malayalam Films Releasing on May 26

Over the years, the Malayalam film industry has produced some great content in theatres as well as on OTT platforms. During the pandemic, people all across the country have developed a keen interest in Malayalam cinema. They have brought forth stories that are relatable to the audience. Now, five exciting films are hitting the theatres on May 26, 2023.

Live: Live is a Malayalam film directed by VK Prakash. It features Mamta Mohandas, Soubin Shahir, and Shine Tom Chacko in the lead roles. The story is about Anna, who is a victim of fake news, who meets Dr Amala, who is also facing cyber harassment, and how they unite to fight against the media mafia. It has Priya Prakash Varrier, Krishna Prabha, and Mukundan in prominent roles as well.

Picasso: After Pakida and Chacko Randaaman, Sunil Karayattukara is coming with another film named Picasso. The film has Siddharth Rajan, Amrutha Saju, and Krishna Kulasekaran in the lead roles. It is produced by Najila B under the banner of Ayaana Films Productions.

Binary: Binary is another film that is releasing on May 26. It is directed by Jasik Ali and stars Kailash, Joy Mathew, and Aneesh Menon in the lead roles. The film is a thriller where money is stolen from a common man’s bank through advanced technology. The music in the project is by Rajesh Babu K and Sooranad.

Missing Girl: The project is directed by Abdul Rasheed and stars Sanuja Somanath and Ashika Asokan in the lead roles. It is produced by Ousepachan Vaalakuzhy, TB Vinod, and Santhosh Puthan under the banner of Fine Films. It is based on violence against women.

Thrishanku: The romantic comedy is directed by Achuth Vinayak and stars Anna Ben and Arjun Ashokan in the lead roles. The film is produced by Sanjay Routhra and Saritha Pateel under the banner of Matchbox Shorts. The story of the film is that on the day when the leads decide to elope and get married, the guy’s sister elopes with another person and gets married.