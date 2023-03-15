Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut seems to have developed a knack for women-oriented films. She has steered clear from being just an eye candy in male-dominated movies. Instead, Kangana has carved a niche for herself by essaying the roles of flawed and strong-willed women characters. Her films appear to be synonymous with her personality - bold and unapologetic. The 35-year-old is currently busy juggling two to three projects, one among them being director P Vasu’s Chandramukhi 2.

Today Kangana, in an Instagram post, made a big announcement stating that she has finally wrapped up her part of the shoot for Chandramukhi 2. On this occasion, she heaped multiple plaudits on her Tamil co-star Raghava Lawrence, calling him a “wonderful human being”.

Dropping a lovely picture with Raghava, Kangana wrote, “As I am about to complete my role in Chandramukhi today, I find it very difficult to say bye to many wonderful people that I met, such a lovely crew I had. I didn’t have any pictures with Raghava Lawrence sir because we are always in film costumes.”

“So this morning before the shoot started, I requested one; I am so inspired by sir, who is popularly known as Lawrence master because he started his career as a choreographer actually as a back dancer; but today he is not only a blockbuster filmmaker/superstar but also an incredibly lively, kind and wonderful human being,” added Kangana.

Expressing her gratitude toward Raghava, she concluded, “Thank you for your kindness, amazing sense of humour, and all the advance gifts for my birthday sir… had such a great time working with you.”

The picture captures Kangana posing for a click with Raghava. The duo twinned in white. She was dressed in a simple yet elegant white kurti that she teamed up with a dupatta, wrapped around her neck. A pair of funky, greyish-blue-hued, sunglasses rounded off her casual-cum-ethnic look. The actress left her curly tresses open, flashing a beaming smile.

Raghava Lawrence sported a cream-white sleeveless hoodie T-shirt. He clubbed his easy-breezy attire with a pair of round-rimmed sunglasses, in shades of blue.

The Indian Express reports that Chandramukhi 2 will be a sequel to Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s 2005 blockbuster horror-comedy flick Chandramukhi. Apart from Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence will be playing the lead actor. Lakshmi Menon, Ravi Maria, Mahima Nambiar, Subhiksha Krishnan, and Vadivelu, have also been roped in to play pivotal roles. The release date of Chandramukhi 2 is yet to be unveiled.

