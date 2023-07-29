Living With Katrina Kaif Is A Constant Learning Experience': Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal revealed how his life has changed since marrying Katrina Kaif on December 9, 2021. He described the experience as exciting and enriching, and he pointed out how he is growing and evolving every day. The Uri actor expressed his amazement at the concept of marriage, highlighting that the union of two people creates a common ground of understanding, partnership, care and various other aspects.

Katrina and Vicky have now been married for one and a half years. Vicky added that in marriage, it is not about one person’s perspective, schedule or opinion, but rather about two individuals coming together and sharing their lives, making it an incredible journey throughout.

He said, “Living with someone is a constant learning experience. When two people come together, an understanding develops between them. They meet somewhere in the middle of life and then embark on a beautiful journey together."

According to reports, their love story began at a party hosted by Zoya Akhtar, where Katrina shared her fondness for Vicky with Zoya. Furthermore, Katrina openly expressed her fondness for Vicky on Koffee with Karan in 2022. These incidents brought the lovebirds together, even though they hardly knew each other before.

Recently, Vicky celebrated Katrina Kaif’s birthday in a romantic way, sharing a picture of them on the beach on July 16. The couple’s love for each other is evident, and fans showered them with love, sharing their picture on various platforms.

Vicky Kaushal’s latest film was Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and he has several upcoming projects scheduled for release this year. Two of his next projects, the Laxman Utekar-directed sequel Luka Chuppi 2 and Karan Johar’s Takht are set to release this year. Additionally, he will be seen in lead roles in The Immortal Ashwatthama and Sam Bahadur.

As for Katrina Kaif, she is gearing up for the much-talked-about film Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, which is slated to hit theatres on November 12. Furthermore, her next movie, Merry Christmas is scheduled to release on December 15. She is also working opposite Varun Dhawan in a film directed by Remo D’Souza, although the title of the movie has not been revealed yet.