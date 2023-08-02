Lizzo Faces Allegations Of Sexual Harassment And Weight-Shaming At Work

Musician Lizzo is being sued by her former background dancers for allegedly creating a hostile work environment along with sexual, and racial harassment, and weight-shaming. The lawsuit also mentions allegations against the About Damn Time singer’s production agency Big Grrrl Big Touring and her dance team leader Shirlene Quigley. Documents assessed by Entertainment Tonight identify three dancers Arianna Davis, Noelle Rodriguez, and Crystal Williams. While Arianna and Crystal began working for the musician after featuring on her reality show Watch Out in 2021, the two were reportedly fired by Lizzo’s company. Noelle joined Lizzo for the music video of Rumors in 2022 but she subsequently resigned upon witnessing the harassment of her colleagues.

In the lawsuit, the three women accuse Shirlene Quigley of trying to force her religious beliefs on others including shaming those who indulged in premarital intimacy. They alleged Lizzo’s dance captain overshared details of her sex life with her husband and her masturbatory habits. The dancers also claimed being forced by Lizzo to touch nude performers at clubs.

At one point, Lizzo allegedly pressured Arianna to touch a performer’s breast despite her objection. The musician also supposedly “badgered" a security guard to get on stage. He was reportedly deprived of his pants and whipped by a club performer. The Truth Hurts songstress who publicly vocalizes about body positivity apparently weight-shamed Arianna. She was allegedly forced to explain why she appeared less committed to her role by being less bubbly. The dancer reportedly felt she had to justify her weight change and also disclose personal details to keep working.

“The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing," said the women’s legal attorney in a press release. Additionally, the dancers also claimed to face racial harassment from the production company which allegedly treated Black members differently.

Lizzo and her company have not officially responded to the allegations yet.