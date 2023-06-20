Lokesh Kanagaraj To Quit Direction After 10 Films? What We Know

If there has been a filmmaker who has brought about a revolution in Tamil cinema in recent years, it is Lokesh Kanagaraj. One of the sought-after directors in the Tamil film industry, he has consistently displayed his effective skills moving from directing a short segment of the anthology film Aviyal to directing the likes of Kamal Haasan in Vikram. He is the first one to create a shared cinematic universe in Tamil cinema, dubbed by fans and media as the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. It currently comprises the films Kaithi, starring Karthi and Vikram.

While fans want more from the director, he recently made quite an alarming statement for his fans. We may not get to see the expert at work for a very long time as Lokesh hinted that he may quit filmmaking after completing 10 films. In a recent interview, Lokesh left his fans stunned after stating that he does not have any long-term plans and does not want to hold on to the place of director for too long.

Talking to SS Music he said, “When I entered the cinematic realm, all I wanted to do was try it out. That’s why I made short films. When I realised that I was able to resonate with people, I made it my profession. I will do 10 films and I will quit." In reaction to his statement, some internet users even nicknamed him the Quentin Tarantino of Tamil movies.

Well, if Lokesh sticks to his word, we still have 6 more films before he hangs his boots. He has directed 4 full-length feature films to date and his fifth film Leo is still in the production stage. Leo will be the second time he collaborates with Thalapthy Vijay after the immensely successful Master. It is not yet known whether Leo will be part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. Leo’s filming will shortly be over, and post-production work will start, as per reports. Priya Anand, Sanjay Dutt, Gowtham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Santi Mayadevi, Mathew Thomas and Mansoor Ali Khan are among the actors in the ensemble cast.