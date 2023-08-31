Looking For A Classy Outfit? Take Cue From Mrunal Thakur's Beige Trench Coat

Mrunal Thakur is one of the most promising actresses in the entertainment industry. She is among the few actresses who started her career through television and later became a huge success on the big screen. She has not just impressed the audience through her performances in Bollywood but has left an indelible mark by being a part of South Indian cinemas as well. She enjoys a massive fan following. Apart from her acting abilities, Mrunal is also popular for her sartorial choices. Recently, the Jersey actress took to Instagram and shared some stylish pictures from her latest photoshoot.

In the post, Mrunal Thakur was spotted in a beige trench coat with a belt paired with matching baggy pants. She also wore white high heels that added more definition to her outfit. She elevated her entire look with a blue-coloured shimmery eyeshadow, which made her look stunning in the overall look. She captioned the post, “A little bit of gloss and a whole lotta boss."

As soon as the actress uploaded the pictures on social media, her fans were quick enough to bombard the comments section with praise. One of her fans commented, “Literally breath-taking". Another fan wrote, “BOSS LADY."

Mrunal Thakur started her career with the television series Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaan, and Kumkum Bhagya. Later, she made her film debut in 2018 with Love Sonia. She received a lot of success with Batla House and Super 30 and became a huge name in Bollywood. After that, she ventured into South Indian cinema and starred in Sita Ramam. The period romantic drama film was directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and also starred Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanna. Sita Ramam turned out to be a huge success, and Mrunal was highly appreciated for her performance.

Mrunal Thakur has an exciting line-up of films with Pooja Meri Jaan, Pippa and Aankh Micholi in Bollywood. Apart from that, she will also be seen in some of the biggest projects in South India, like Hi Nanna with actor Nani and tentatively titled VD13 with Vijay Deverakonda. She was recently seen in the web series Made In Heaven season 2.