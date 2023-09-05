Looking For A Janmashtami Song? This Aamir Khan-starrer Has The Most Memorable One

Lagaan: Once Upon A Time In India is one of the landmark films, not only in the career of Aamir Khan but in Bollywood as well. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, it was the most expensive movie directed till then as it was produced on a budget of Rs 25 crore. There are several reasons why this film won both critical and commercial acclaim, of which, one remains its music.

Mozart of Madras AR Rahman composed the music for Lagaan. This album includes songs like Radha Kaise Na Jale, Chale Chalo and many others. Radha Kaise Na Jale became one of the most loved songs celebrating the festival of Janmashtami. This film competed with Sunny Deol’s Gadar: Ek Prem Katha at the box office and both of them achieved a blockbuster status. Both films played on patriotic themes where a hero was willing to take any risk to save their country.

Lagaan: Once Upon A Time In India did a box office collection of more than Rs 65 crore. It was also nominated in the Best Foreign Language Film category of Oscars 2002 but failed to win the award. The cast and crew of this film, however, won many prestigious titles like Javed Akhtar won the Filmfare Award for Best Lyricist. Aamir Khan won a Filmfare award under the Best Actor category and Ashutosh Gowariker received a Filmfare for the Best Director category.

Aamir was disappointed when Lagaan couldn’t manage to win at the Oscars. He had opened up with India Today about how he felt when his most successful film couldn’t win the Oscar. He was quoted saying, “I often get asked, ‘How disappointed were you for not winning the Oscar?’ Of course, I was disappointed. I would have liked to win. Many have asked me if the songs and length of the film were an issue for the Academy members. The fact that the film was nominated and was in the top five, says that the members loved it. It’s not easy to be nominated."

This film revolves around a village amidst the background of British rule. A British officer announces that the villagers will have to pay double the tax. The villagers led by Bhuvan (Aamir Khan) decided to oppose the Britishers and they were challenged to a game of cricket. Raghubir Yadav, Gracy Singh, Rajendra Gupta, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and many others acted in the film.