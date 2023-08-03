'Lord Ram' of Doordarshan's Ramayan Lands In Court In Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, Trailer Reveals Deets

Ramayan actor Arun Govil is involved in a court battle. Hold your horses, we are not talking about the real life. The actor, who played Lord Ram in the Doordarshan show, will be seen playing a vital role in the court battle that will feature in OMG 2. The trailer released on Thursday morning and it finally gave a glimpse of his role in the movie. While many speculated that he could reprise the iconic role of Lord Ram in the movie, the OMG 2 trailer confirmed that Arun plays the role of a school principal in it.

In the trailer, Arun first appears after Pankaj’s character Kanti Sharan Mudgal is brought into the principal’s office. Playing the role of the principal, Arun’s character is seen questioning Kanti after his son’s ‘vulgar act’ goes viral. “Aapse toh ache sanskaar ki umeed rakh hi sakte hai na?" he is heard saying, resulting in a canon event.

Eventually, the OMG 2 trailer hints that Kanti files a case against the school, bringing Arun’s character under the spotlight. While Yami Gautam doubles up as a lawyer defending the school, the trailer features a worried Arun seated in his office. This shows that Arun will have a bigger role in the movie.

Watch the OMG 2 trailer below:

Several fans noticed his appearance in the trailer.

Aare humare Arun Govil ji to headmaster nikle school ke😁💥#OMG2Trailer pic.twitter.com/JmuiCjC5zv— Pranjal (@RealPranjal93) August 3, 2023

Movie ke end me RAM ke roop me aa jayenge.. Suspense abhi baki h.— NKP (@Nkum1995) August 3, 2023

Goosebumps Man 😳😳😳#OMG2Trailer Out Now The Entry https://t.co/mDHL6VSCYP— Siddharth Bharada (@Siddhar66028051) August 3, 2023

Meanwhile, OMG 2 was certified after it made 27 changes suggested by the Censor Board. On Tuesday, News18 has gained access to a document featuring the changes that OMG 2 made as directed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The changes include “modified the entire portrayal pf the character Shiv ji and presented him as a devotee and messenger of God. Also added a dialogue ‘Nandi mere bhakt… Jo agya prabhu," deleted of ‘frontal nudity and suitably replaced with visual of Naga Sadhus’ and removed the ‘poster of Mood X condom on the billboard.’

The document also revealed that OMG 2 has modified the mention of Ling and ‘the same is not used in isolation but as Shivling or Shiv, only wherever applicable.’ It has also been confirmed that OMG 2 will be 2 hours 36 minutes long.

OMG 2 is set to release on August 11.