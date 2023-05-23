'Lost My Close Friend': Rajinikanth On Veteran Actor Sarath Babu's Demise

Veteran South actor Sarath Babu breathed his last on Monday, May 22. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad and was 71 years old. Sarath Babu shared the screen with some big names such as Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, NTR, and Chiranjeevi, among others. Several members of the South film fraternity paid tribute to the late actor.

Superstar Rajinikanth offered his condolences to his family saying “Today I lost my close friend and wonderful man, Sarathbabu. It is an irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace. #SarathBabu."

Kamal Haasan also Tweeted, “A great actor and a great friend, Sarath Babu has passed away. The days of acting with him are a shadow in my mind. Introduced by my Guru (Balachander) in Tamil. He excelled in many timeless roles. Cinema has lost a good actor. My tribute to him.”

சிறந்த நடிகரும், அருமை நண்பருமான சரத்பாபு மறைந்துவிட்டார். அவருடன் இணைந்து நடித்த நாட்கள் என் மனதில் நிழலாடுகின்றன. தமிழில் என் குருநாதரால் அறிமுகப்படுத்தப்பட்டவர். காலத்தால் அழியாத பல பாத்திரங்களை ஏற்று சிறப்பு செய்தவர். ஒரு நல்ல நடிகரை சினிமா இழந்திருக்கிறது. அவருக்கு என்… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 22, 2023

One of the most celebrated villains from the South, Prakash Raj also wrote on the micro-blogging site, “Wonderful to have met this ever-smiling soul. Will cherish his warmth and encouragement throughout his career. Thank you dearest Sarath Babu for everything. RIP,”

Wonderful to have met this ever smiling soul.. will cherish his warmth and encouragement throughout my career.. thank you dearest #SarathBabu for everything . RIP 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/mSdmX8vN87— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) May 22, 2023

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin further issued a statement, which read, “I was saddened after I heard the news about the demise of actor Sarath Babu who had made his mark in the South Indian Cinema industry. The roles that he took up in many Tamil films including Nizhal Nijamagiradhu, Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookkal, Velikkaran, Annamalai, and Muthu are still famous and remembered by the fans. My deepest condolences and support to his family, film fraternity and relatives who are saddened by the demise of the actor."

Several others used social media to showcase their grief at the passing away of the celebrated actor.

Sarath Babu’s cinematic journey

Sarath Babu first appeared on the silver screen with the 1973 Telugu film Rama Rajyam. After this, he went on to be a part of more than 200 films in multiple languages like Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. As an actor, he has delivered some memorable performances in various roles.