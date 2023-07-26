'Love on Both Sides': Sunny Deol Blames 'Political Game' for Hatred Between India, Pakistan | WATCH

Actor and BJP MP from Punjab’s Gurdaspur Sunny Deol on Wednesday blamed the “political game” for the hatred between India and Pakistan.

Deol’s remarks came during the trailer release of his film Gadar 2 which is slated to hit theatres on August 11.

“There is love on both sides (India-Pakistan). It is the political game that creates all this hatred. And you will see the same in this film as well that the people do not want us to fight with each other," he said.

"There is love on both sides (India-Pakistan). It is the political game that creates all this hatred. And you will see the same in this film as well that the people do not want us to fight with each other."

The actor’s statement comes as two cross-border “love" stories recently caught the attention of both India and Pakistan. A Pakistani woman, Seema Haider, entered India illegally with her four children to marry an Indian who she met on PUBG mobile game. In a similar case, an Indian woman, a mother of two children, went to Pakistan and married a local who she met on Facebook.

The trailer of Gadar 2 was launched in Mumbai at a special press conference with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel attending it.

Gadar 2 Trailer: Sunny Deol’s Tara Singh Returns To Pakistan and This Time For His Son

The trailer revealed that Sunny and Ameesha are returning as Tara Singh and Tara Singh. The couple is in a happy marriage, with their son Charan Jeet Singh, who is played by the same child artist Utkarsh Sharma. However, in a turn of events, Charan Jeet lands in Pakistan and is tortured. This time, Tara will return to Pakistan to save his son. The promo promises action, drama and the iconic screams by Tara Singh. The trailer also hints at a nod to the famous handpump scene.

In an over-a-minute-long clip, the teaser featured a truck driving amid a mountainous desert region. It transitions to a simmering unrest in Lahore under the guise of ‘Crush India Movement’. The teaser also hinted that the story of the movie will be based in 1971. There is a fleeting shot of Sunny Deol in a black turban hurling a tonga wheel in the air. The teaser ends with a snippet of the song ‘Udd Ja Kaale’ by Arijit Singh. The caption read, “Tara Singh is back!"