Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Ekta Kapoor Announces Release Date

Ekta Kapoor has announced a sequel to the 2010 film Love, Sex Aur Dhokha. The original film had created a lot of stir with its release and now as Ekta shared the poster of the second part, it was enough to get netizens hyped about what the second part would entail. The first look also hinted that the plot would revolve around the addiction to social media and other evils related to it.

Ekta Kapoor shared her first look for Love, Sex, Aur Dhokha 2 on Instagram. The poster showcases a person snorting on Facebook-like icons with a roll made of money. In the caption, she wrote, “Who needs roses and chocolates when you can have likes and reposts? From Love in the times of Camera to Love in the Times of the Internet. On the Valentine’s 2024 weekend choose your poison: LOVE, SEX AUR DHOKHA! LSD2 in cinemas from 16th Feb 2024."

Dibakar Banerjee, the director of Love, Sex, Aur Dhokha, will also helm the sequel, which is set for a release on February 16 next year. The film might face a major clash with Akshay Kumar’s untitled Hindi version of the Tamil blockbuster Soorarai Pottru, which also postponed its release date to February 16 recently.

Fans who have watched the first part of Love, Sex, Aur Dhokha are eager for the sequel. One of them commented, “Oh my god, yes!!! LSD was fantastic! One of my favourite films, so excited for LSD 2." Actor Meiyand Chang also commented on the post and showed his excitement. He wrote, “Come on." with a fire emoji. Even actress Pooja Banerjee expressed her anticipation for the second instalment of the film.

Ekta Kapoor announced the sequel on the Bigg Boss 16 platform earlier this year. The shoot is expected to begin soon. Earlier this year, Ekta Kapoor revealed that before making Love, Sex, Aur Dhokha, she was asked not to make the film as it would “upset people" She stated, “It was pretty telling, we are all so shy about our sexuality. I was making shows and everyone said you’re making these shows and people are going to be really upset because you have this conservative image on TV, why are you doing it? But what’s wrong with it? Why do we have to start fitting into these boxes?"

Love, Sex, Aur Dhokha was jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film featured Anshuman Jha, Nushrat Bharucha, Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Amit Sial, Herry Tangri, and Ashish Sharma in key roles.