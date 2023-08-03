Love Story To Fading Stardom, Tracing Kumar Gaurav's Rollercoaster Journey As An Actor

Kumar Gaurav made a promising acting debut with the hit film Love Story. But he failed to replicate the success of his superstar father Rajendra Kumar. After delivering a string of flops as the solo lead, he started to appear as the supporting lead in the films.

Following his successful debut, he was offered several exciting projects. But his fame was short-lived and he experienced quite a few setbacks. While he might not have been known widely for his film roles, he was undoubtedly the heartthrob of the 80s.

Nonetheless, his love life was far from simple. He was cast opposite Vijayta Pandit in his first movie, and their on-screen chemistry was loved by the viewers. They both shared great off-screen as well as on-screen chemistry which sparked a few rumours about the duo.

Raj Kapoor, often referred to as the Jubilee Kumar was, however, not happy with the rumours. Rajendra Kumar and Raj Kapoor were great friends and wanted their children to tie the knot with each other.

Impressed with Kumar Gaurav’s acting prowess and charming personality, Raj Kapoor wanted his daughter Reema Kapoor to marry him. Kumar Gaurav and Reema Kapoor’s love story was no less dramatic than those seen in movies. The couple got engaged, but unfortunately, the engagement was called off.

Following Kumar Gaurav’s decision to call off the marriage, both families jointly agreed not to proceed with the wedding arrangements. The broken engagement left Raj Kapoor infuriated, and in his anger, Rajendra Kumar refuted the relationship between Kumar Gaurav and Vijayta Pandit. Now, Kumar Gaurav is happily married to Sanjay Dutt’s sister Namrata Dutt.

His relationship with Vijayta Pandit has been said to be the core reason for his failure in the film industry. Despite his promising start, he never managed to replicate the same level of success as his debut film. Another reason behind his downfall was his ungrateful attitude.

In 1986, Rajendra Kumar, Kumar Gaurav’s father, produced the movie Naam to build his career. The film, which also starred Sanjay Dutt, Nutan, and Amrita Singh, became a super hit. Despite its success, Kumar Gaurav’s role in the film was overshadowed, and all the credit for its achievements went to Sanjay Dutt.

Over time, Kumar Gaurav’s presence in Bollywood faded away. He was last seen in the 2009 film Aloo Chaat. Today, he runs a successful travel business in the Maldives besides venturing into the construction industry.