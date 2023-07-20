Love Thrillers Or Murder Mysteries? Five Shows You Cannot Afford To Miss

Murder mystery shows have a unique allure that never fails to keep viewers engrossed, eagerly awaiting the next plot twist. If you are a fan of suspense-filled stories that keep you on the edges of your seats, then you’re in for a treat! We’ve compiled a list of five gripping suspense thriller series that are a must-watch for all mystery enthusiasts.

Criminal Justice

Criminal Justice is a 2019 crime-thriller drama directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Furia for Hotstar Specials. It stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff, Anupriya Goenka and Mita Vashisht. The story is about a cab driver who is accused of the murder of a passenger.

The Great Indian Murder

The 2022 show, The Great Indian Murder is a crime mystery drama which was released on Disney+ Hotstar and directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. The cast of the show includes Richa Chadha, Pratik Gandhi, Ashutosh Rana and Raghuvir Yadav. It is based on the book Six Suspects by Vikas Swarup. The producers of the show are Ajay Devgn and Priti Sinha.

Aranyak

Aranyak is a 2021 crime thriller show on Netflix. It is directed by Vinay Waikul and stars Raveena Tandon, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ashutosh Rana and Zakir Hussain. The show was produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ramesh Sippy and Rohan Sippy. The series revolves around two officers who try to find the culprit who murdered a foreign teenager in the hills of Himachal Pradesh.

Dahaad

This show was released this year on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. The cast of the show includes Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah and Vijay Varma. It is directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Reema Kagti. This show is inspired by the real-life criminal known as Mohan Kumar or Cyanide Mohan.

Candy

Candy was released in 2021, it is a crime thriller show directed by Ashish R Shukla for the streaming platform Voot. The cast of the show includes Ronit Roy, Richa Chadha, Gopal Datt, Manu Rishi Chadha and Riddhi Kumar. It is produced by Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde and Shashi Shekhar. The show is about a student who gets murdered and the two officers get involved in the investigation for the crime.