Lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Twin In Black As They Step Out For Dinner; See Photos

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s relationship rumours have been making headlines for a long time now. While the two actors have not confirmed or denied their dating reports as of now, there have been several instances when the Darlings actor has been asked about his link-up. Vijay Varma has flown to Abu Dhabi for IIFA. At one of the event’s red carpets, when a reporter asked him if he was going to break any good news, Vijay Varma had an interesting response.

In a photo that is doing the rounds of social media, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia can be seen twinning in black and they made their way out of a restaurant in Mumbai post a Friday-night dinner. Where Tamannaah sported a black pantsuit with a décolletage cropped top, Vijay was dapper in a black suit with a white shirt.

Last month, too, the lovebirds were spotted out on a date night in Mumbai, and they were seen exiting the venue in the same vehicle. Vijay was driving the car, while Tamannaah was sitting beside him. Tamannaah wore a white tank top with two-tone grey pants and matching shoes. She kept her hair open and chose to go with a sans-makeup look. In contrast, the Mirzapur 2 actor donned a grey checkered shirt with a black T-shirt. As they departed in the car, the two even waved to the photographers present.

Rumours about Vijay and Tamannaah’s dating life began circulating when they were reportedly seen celebrating the New Year together. Earlier, they have been seen together on multiple occasions, such as Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in October and a fashion event in November of last year.

Meanwhile, Vijay Varma’s new web series titled Dahaad has released and has been well-received by the audience. The 8-episode series, directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, stars Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah, Manyuu Doshi and others.