Loved Guns & Gulaabs? Here Are 3 Other Must-watch Raj & DK Projects

The web series Guns & Gulaabs, created by Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru – popularly known as Raj & DK – started streaming on Netflix on August 18. It received mixed to good reviews. The audience appreciated the acting skills of the cast. Many of them felt that the series was stretched a bit. Despite the reviews, the series has got an IMDB rating of 7.8. If you like Guns & Gulaabs and are looking for more of Raj & DK’s works, then this article is for you. Let’s take a look at some of their works that earned favourable reviews from the audience.

1. Go Goa Gone- This film revolves around friends, Luv (Vir Das) and Hardik (Kunal Khemu), who are going through a tough time. They travel to Goa for a vacation, with their roommate Bunny (Anand Tiwari), who has to go there for a presentation. They enjoy a party on a remote island but soon realise that the people at the party have turned to zombies due to an untested drug. How they get out of this troublesome situation forms the core theme of this film. Saif Ali Khan and Puja Gupta have also acted in this film, which is currently streaming on Jio Cinema.

2. The Family Man (Seasons 1 and 2)- The Family Man is an action-drama series that revolves around Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. He tries to protect the nation from terrorists. He keeps his profession a secret from his family. How he manages to complete these tasks while facing numerous problems from the plot of this series. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, and others have acted in this series. Both seasons are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

3. Farzi- Farzi narrates the story of an artist Sunny (Shahid Kapoor), who starts the unlawful business of printing counterfeit notes, to save his grandfather’s dying printing press. Soon his business turns into a thriving syndicate. Vijay Sethupathi, Bhuvan Arora, Jaswant Dalal, Sameer Kakkar, Raashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, and others comprise the star cast of this series. Farzi is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Raashi Khanna was nominated for the IWM Digital Awards under the most popular actress in the web series category for this show.