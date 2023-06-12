Luck By Chance, Zoya Akhtar's Directorial Debut, Had 17 A-list Bollywood Celeb Cameos

Farhan Akhtar is an exceptional director-actor who always manages to bring something new to the screen. While his directorial credits for Lakshya, Dil Chahta Hai, and the Don franchise starring Shah Rukh Khan have received much adulation, his acting skills to have often left the audience in awe of him. But did you know one of his movies had cameos of 17 Bollywood actors?

Farhan Akhtar has worked in movies like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, The Sky Is Pink, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do. Apart from this, he has also starred in Rock On, a musical hit movie that was well-received and also featured Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli, Shahana Goswami, and Prachi Desai. Right after this successful movie, he worked in Luck By Chance, which had an underwhelming performance at the box office.

Luck By Chance was directed by his sister, Zoya Akhtar, and stars Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead along with the Wazir actor. Reportedly, the low-budget movie’s worldwide Box Office Collection is Rs 20.46 cr and received critical acclaim and appreciation. Despite the low budget, the movie managed to rope in 17 big actors in the Hindi film industry.

The movie featured Hrithik Roshan as Zaffar Khan and also delivered a memorable and amazing performance with the song Baawre. The movie saw other actors as well like Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Shabana Azmi, Rani Mukerji, Dia Mirza, John Abraham, Ranbir Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani, Dimple Kapadia, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ronit Roy and Shah Rukh Khan. The movie featured notable directors like Rajkumar Hirani, Anurag Kashyap, and Karan Johar.

Luck By Chance marked Zoya Akhtar’s directorial debut in Bollywood. Reportedly, she wrote the first draft of the movie 7 years before it was made while she was vacationing in Goa. She said that it was a “ridiculous, epic-length” draft.

Sharing her feelings about writing a first film she said that it is the easiest to write as the person knows their graphs, emotions, and milieu. She believes that the movie is based not on established actors, but on those who await for something big to happen.