Luck Didn't Favour This Star Kid For 13 Years And Then He Starred In A Blockbuster

The actor and politician, Shatrughan Sinha had been one of the most bankable action heroes of Bollywood from the early 80s to the mid-90s. The actor became the first choice for the producers and directors for villainous roles. After his role in the movie Kalicharan, he became a household name. Shatrughan Sinha was also selected as the most unconventional actor in Hindi cinema by Rediff. He later directed his attention towards politics and as far as his personal life is concerned, the actor married the actress Poonam Sinha in 1980.

Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha have 3 children- Sonakshi Sinha, Kush Sinha and Luv Sinha. Actress Sonakshi Sinha is one of the most popular actors in Hindi films. She started her Bollywood career with the Salman Khan starrer Dabangg. The movie was a blockbuster hit at the box office. After that, she also starred in Rowdy Rathore, Ittefaq and other movies which showcased her acting talent. But luck has not been in favour of the other two children of Shatrughan Sinha. Luv and Kush Sinha are currently struggling to make a name for themselves in Bollywood.

While Luv Sinha pursued his career in acting, Kush Sinha contented himself with the role of director. Luv debuted with the movie Sadiyaan in 2010. It was directed by Raj Kanwar and also starred Rishi Kapoor, Hema Malini and Rekha in the prominent roles. The movie didn’t perform well at the box office. Eight years later, he was seen in the JP Dutta directorial movie Paltan. It starred Jackie Shroff, Arjun Ramabal and Sonu Sood in lead roles. The long gap didn’t serve fruitful results for the actor and the producer of this movie.

In an earlier interview, Luv Sinha had said that he was waiting for the right opportunity to showcase his acting potential in the movies. And then, the Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 was on big screens. Actor Luv Sinha was last seen in Gadar 2 which has become a blockbuster and Luv’s role has been widely appreciated by critics. The sequel to the iconic hit movie Gadar, its second instalment gave another big chance to Luv Sinha to revive his acting career.