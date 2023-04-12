Lucky Ali Apologises for 'Upsetting' Hindus After He Posted 'Brahmans Are Lineage of Ibrahim'

Singer Lucky Ali, who is popularly known for his hit songs like ‘O Sanam’, ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’, ‘Hairat’ and ‘Safarnama,’ has issued an apology for claiming “Brahmans Are Lineage of Ibrahim" in a now-deleted post on his Facebook page. Ali has been facing a huge backlash ever since he wrote that the term “Brahman” is derived from the name “Abram.” His post irked many people on social media, which led to him issuing the apology.

In his statement, Ali clarified that he only intended to bring everyone closer and “not cause distress”. The singer wrote on Facebook, “Dear Everyone, I realise the controversy of my last post. My intentions were not to cause distress or anger amongst anyone and I deeply regret that.” He added, “My intentions, instead, were to bring us all closer together… but I realise how it didn’t come out in the way that I meant it. I will be more aware of what I am posting and of my phrasing as I see now that it has upset many of my Hindu brothers and sisters. For that I am deeply sorry. I Love you all…”

In his now-deleted post, Ali had shared, “The name ‘Brahman’ comes from ‘Brahma’ which comes from ‘Abram’ .. which comes from Abraham or Ibrahim… The Brahmans are a lineage of Ibrahim. Alaihisalam… The Father of all Nations… so why is everyone just arguing and fighting without reasoning amongst themselves?”

Lucky Ali is the son of the late actor and comedian Mehmood Ali, whose original name is Maqsood Mahmood Ali. He currently lives in Bengaluru.

