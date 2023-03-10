Malayalam film Aalankam, directed and written by Shani Khader, and starring Lukman and Jaffer Idukki, hit the theatres today. Aalankam is produced by Shaji Ambalath and Betty Sathish Raval, under the banner of Ziad India Entertainments. The film also features Gokulan, Sudhi Koppa and Sharanya R Nair, Mamukkoya, Kalabhavan Haneef, Kabir Kadir, Remya Suresh and Geethi Sangeetha in crucial roles.

Regardless of language or cultural barriers, the genre of mystery-thriller is popular with the majority of audiences. The South film industry has delivered several successful films in this category. Aalankam also belongs to this genre and has thus upped the audience’s expectations.

The film’s trailer was released a few months ago, and it made all the fans go gaga over it. The one-minute and thirty-nine seconds clip promises a thrilling ride filled with emotions. Lukman and Jaffer seem to have a negative shade in their characters. The trailer’s dark and mysterious ambience is quite engaging, and the audience can expect several twists and turns, along with magnificent performances. Actor Mamukkoya will also play a pivotal role in the film.

The team tweeted the trailer with the caption, “Aalankam trailer released”.

Lukman made a very strong impact with his film Saudi Vellakka, which was released on December 2 last year. The drama film is directed by Tharun Moorthy of Operation Java fame. Saudi Vellakka’s plot is based on true events, and it received rave reviews after its premiere at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. This Tharun Moorthy-directed film also stars Sminu Sijo, Binu Pappu, Gokulan, and Sujith Shanker. Devi Verma, a newcomer, also has a prominent role in the film. Saudi Vellakka is supported by Sandeep Senan’s Urvasi Theatres.

The Malayalam film highlights the problems of ordinary West Kochi residents. It follows the life of a 23-year-old man, who is summoned to court for a long-pending case. The story is also told from the perspectives of various characters from different backgrounds.

