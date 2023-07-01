Lust Stories 2 Director Wanted Tamannaah Bhatia To Look 'Easy and Sexy'; Her Makeup Artist Reveals

Tamannaah Bhatia has been ruling headlines and trending continuously ever since her latest show - Lust Stories 2 is released. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, it is an anthology series which features Bhatia opposite her actor-boyfriend Vijay Varma. In a recent interview, Tamannaah’s makeup artist Florian Hurel revealed how the director wanted the actress to look ‘easy and sexy’ in his show.

“The input from the director was to keep it easy and sexy of course. We kept the Hair/Makeup natural and relatable and not over the top since she is playing a charming girl in the series. We have kept her beautiful evergreen personality and also gave a sensuous look. I am glad that she is getting a positive response for her look. She is a fabulous actress as well,” Florian said.

“We are like friends. Now we can easily understand what needs to be done for a particular character since we have been working together for a while. I know her skin tone, her hair texture and that allows me to explore her better,” the makeup artist added.

Lust Stories 2 was released on June 29 and is currently streaming on Netflix. News18 Showsha’s review of the show reads, “The two disappointing episodes are Sujay Ghosh’s Sex with Ex (with Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia). The plot is bizarre and convoluted with shoddy writing and below-average performances. Konkana’s directorial effort, The Mirror, with Tillotama Shome is rather silly plotting how a woman gets turned on watching her maid (Anushka Kaushik) having sex with her husband. Living in a crowded chawl, they have no privacy and use Sheeta’s (Tillotama) bedroom while the mistress is away at work. When she walks in one afternoon unexpectedly, she finds herself enjoying the whole act, and she watches her maid and the man from a mirror. Too unrealistic, and far-fetched, I would think."