Lust Stories 2: Neena Gupta Recalls Her 1st Lip-Kiss On Screen, 'I Rinsed My Mouth With Dettol'

Neena Gupta, who will next be seen in Netflix’s erotic anthology Lust Stories 2, has revealed that she couldn’t sleep all night after doing her first-ever kissing scene on screen.

Neena recalled rinsing her mouth with Dettol after shooting the lip-lock in Dilip Dhawan’s Dillagi. Speaking with Instant Bollywood, Neena shared, “Many years ago, I did a serial with Dilip Dhawan. It had the first-ever lip-to-lip kissing scene on Indian TV. I couldn’t sleep all night. It wasn’t like he was a friend, we were acquaintances. He was good-looking, but that doesn’t really matter in these situations, because physically and mentally, I wasn’t ready. I was so tense, but I convinced myself to go through it.”

The veteran actress added, “It’s like some people can’t do comedy, some people can’t cry on camera. I drilled it into my head, and I did it. As soon as it ended, I rinsed my mouth with Dettol. It was so difficult to kiss somebody who I don’t know.”

Neena is currently gearing up for the release of Lust Stories 2. Lust Stories 2 bring four remarkable directors on board; Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona SenSharma, R Balki and Sujoy Ghosh who have created a collection of films with a crackling star cast including Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome and Vijay Varma. The film will showcase the many shades of lust, helmed by a talented ensemble of actors in a never seen before avatar. Produced by Ashi Dua and Ronnie Screwvala, the film will premiere on Netflix on 29th June, 2023.

In the anthology, Neena Gupta plays an unabashedly progressive grandmother who tells her granddaughter, played by Mrunal Thakur, that just like a test drive is done before buying a car, the latter should sleep with her “prospective husband" before getting married.