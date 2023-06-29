Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Surprise Fans With Their Steamy Intimate Scenes

The much-anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed anthology Lust Stories 2 has finally released today. The anthology was in the news ever since the trailer was released. Right from the bold scene to the cast, everything was grabbing attention. And now since it has released, it has been trending on social media. Fans are in awe of the performances delivered by Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma in this bold series. Twitter is flooded with rave reviews, unanimously giving a thumbs up to the chemistry shown in Lust Stories 2.

The film featured an ensemble cast including Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Kajol, Amruta Subhash, Neena Gupta and Kumud Mishra in main roles. Fans are going gaga over Lust Stories 2 ever since it was released on Netflix. All eyes were on Tamannaah and Vijay Varma’s short film as the duo is dating each other in real life. Twitterati have given thumbs up to Lust Stories 2, expressing their excitement on seeing the multi-starrer.

Check the tweets here:

Recently, Kajol, who plays a pivotal part in the anthology, shared her views on normalising the concept of female pleasure. Speaking about it, she said, “At one point in time as a society, we were very open about it. It was part of our ancient texts and our education. We later closed ourselves off from it. But at the end of the day, it is a very normal part of life that we cannot do without. I think it needs to be normalised the same way that we’ve normalised eating and drinking. It’s really a question of making it a part of the conversation rather than closing it off. Trying not to talk about it gives it all the more attention and focus."

The first season of Lust Stories included Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Jaideep Ahalwat, Bhumi Pednekar, Monisha Koirala, Radhika Apte, Sanjay Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Neil Bhoopalam.