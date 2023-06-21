Lust Stories 2 Trailer: Married Vijay Varma Tries To Kiss Ex-Girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia

The trailer of Lust Stories 2 is finally out and sending netizens into a frenzy, thanks to Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s sizzling chemistry in the movie. Tamannaah and Vijay, who recently confirmed their relationship, are having an extra marital affair in the Netflix anthology.

In one of the segments, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Vijay gets cosy with Tamannaah as he asks her “Where did you suddenly disappear 10 years ago? I missed you so much." “We can’t do this. You’re married," Tamannaah’s character tells Vijay. Their 10-second scene in the trailer has created a stir on social media, with fans getting excited to see them together on screen for the first time.

In another story, we see Kajol’s husband, played by Kumud Mishra, cheating on her with their house help. When Kajol removes the maid from the job, Kumud appears to abuse her physically. Kajol looks impressive in a simple, middle-class de-glam avatar.

In the third short, Neena Gupta plays an elderly woman who tells her granddaughter Mrunal Thakur that just like a test drive is done before buying a car, the latter should sleep with her “prospective husband" before getting married. Meanwhile, the fourth short shows Tillotama Shome’s character secretly watching her househelp (Amruta Subhash) sleeping with a delivery guy. “Seema didi on my bed,” she’s seen telling a friend on phone.

Lust Stories bring four remarkable directors on board; Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona SenSharma, R Balki and Sujoy Ghosh who have created a collection of films with a crackling star cast including Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome and Vijay Varma. The film will showcase the many shades of lust, helmed by a talented ensemble of actors in a never seen before avatar. Produced by Ashi Dua and Ronnie Screwvala, the film will premiere on Netflix on 29th June, 2023.