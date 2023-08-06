Luv Sinha Opens Up About Shatrughan Sinha’s Struggling Days; Says ‘Walked Miles To Save Money For Food’

Shatrughan Sinha is one of the most successful actors of his time. The veteran actor worked a lot to create a niche for himself among the audience. In conversation with Siddharth Kanan, his son Luv Sinha, who will be soon seen in Gadar 2, opened up about his father’s struggles. The actor revealed that his father had to walk miles to save money for food during those trying times.

On being asked what he learned from his father, Luv recalled old memories and said, “There were times when he had to choose either travelling by bus for his meetings or save the money for food. Sometimes he would eat and walk miles and sometimes, to save time, he would let go of food. There were times when he was at his peak that our house, even though small at that time, was filled with people. And then when his films were not working, no one would be around. I have seen both the rise and the fall, closely.”

He also added that Shatrughan Sinha’s family had a lot of hopes from him and the superstar did not want to ever return as a failure.

Shatrughan Sinha and Amitabh Bachchan were good friends but with time it does not remain the same. On this Luv said, “As for the rivalry, when there are two outstanding actors, competition tends to happen. It wasn’t for any personal issues though. There are also times when others try to manipulate you against each other. That’s how misunderstandings develop. But maturity is when you realise the truth and come back together.”

Talking about his work, Luv is gearing for his release Gadar 2 which also stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. The film is releasing on August 11 and lead actors are seen promoting it on all platforms. The film also stars Utkarsh Gupta, fame Simratt Kaur and Manish Wadhwa, among others.