Lyricist Vairamuthu Wants His Fans To Watch This Iranian Film, Calls It Worthwhile

As the production of the much-anticipated movie Gentleman 2 starring Chethan Cheenu comes to its final stages, renowned Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu took to his official Instagram account to share an interesting recommendation for his fans. Alongside updates on the film, Vairamuthu suggested a foreign language film that left a significant impact on him.

The lyricist shared a poster of the Iranian movie Taste of Cherry, directed by Abbas Kiarostami and released in 1997. Vairamuthu penned down the essence of the movie in his post, highlighting its intriguing plot. The film revolves around a lead character who contemplates suicide and embarks on a journey to find the right place to bury himself. During this search, he encounters a Middle Eastern man who questions his final wish.

Vairamuthu praised the film, describing it as a story of fulfilment that demands patience from its viewers. He noted that despite the need for patience, completing the movie offers a new and valuable experience.

Taste of Cherry garnered critical acclaim and received numerous awards following its release. Notably, it won the prestigious Palme d’Or award at the Cannes Film Festival in 1997. The movie was also nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the New York Film Critics Award in 1998 and secured the same award at the National Society of Film Critics Awards, USA, the following year.

Meanwhile, the upcoming release Gentleman 2 is creating anticipation among fans. The original Gentleman, directed by Shankar, made waves in 1993. The sequel promises new elements and a fresh cast, including actresses Nayanthara Chakravarthy and Priya Lal, alongside Chethan Cheenu. The film will mark the return of veteran film producer and writer KT Kunjumon. It holds special significance as Nayanthara Chakravarthy’s debut movie and is helmed by director A Gokul Krishna, known for Aha Kalyanam.