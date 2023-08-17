M G Ramachandran-starrer Legal Drama Neethikkupin Paasam Completes 60 Years Of Release

M. G. Ramachandran-starrer Tamil legal drama Neethikkupin Paasam recently completed 60 years of release. It hit the cinemas on August 15, 1963. Neethikkupin Paasam was directed by M. A. Thirumugam and backed by Sandow M. M. A. Chinnappa Thevar. The movie also featured B. Saroja Devi as the female lead. M. R. Radha, S. V. Ranga Rao, P. Kannamba, M. N. Nambiar, and S. A. Ashokan played other important roles.

The film revolved around Gopal Chandrasekar, played by M. G. Ramachandran, a sincere lawyer who puts the rule of law before his family and feelings. He meets Gowri (Saroja Devi) a village girl and falls in love with her. But his mother opposes their relationship.

Eventually, they fall into more difficulty when Muthayya, Gowri’s uncle, sets his sights on her. Sivasamy, the father of Gowri, initially agrees to Muthayya’s request but subsequently declines it after finding out about Gopal and Gowri’s relationship. Gopal’s mother, on the other hand, even goes to Gowri’s house and threatens her.

In the meantime, Muthayya joins hands with Sivasamy’s opponent Muniyandi to win his approval for marrying Gowri. When Sivasamy objects, Muthayya murders him with Muniyandi’s assistance to wed Gowri. On her way home, Gopal’s mother is implicated in the crime and is arrested by her husband, who also files a complaint against her. But in court, only Gopal defends his mother.

After several court hearings, Gopal and Gowri find that Muthayya is the real murderer. He was then imprisoned and Gopal’s mother was released. Finally, the family unites and Gopal marries Gowri. The movie also had some hit songs, including Akkam Pakkam, Kaadu Kodutha Kaniyirukku, and Sirithalum Pothume. Kannadasan wrote the lyrics for the songs, while K. V. Mahadevan composed the music.

According to reports, Neethikkupin Paasam was distributed by Emgeeyar Pictures and received mixed reviews from critics. But Ramachandran and Saroja Devi acquired immense appreciation for their outstanding performances.

Later, Neethikkupin Paasam was also remade in Telugu with the Thandri Kodukula Challenge. The movie was directed by M. Mallikarjuna Rao and featured Krishna and Radha as the main leads.