Maamannan Audio Launch: Udhayanidhi Stalin Lauds Vadivelu, Kamal Haasan Hails Mari Selvaraj

When it comes to unique combinations of actors, the upcoming Tamil film Maamannan stands out. It features Vadivelu, Fahadh Faashil, Keerthy Suresh, and Udhayanidhi Stalin in lead roles, a surprising lineup for Tamil fans. Directed by Mari Selvaraj and produced by Red Giant Movies, this highly anticipated film had a grand audio launch at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Thursday evening.

The audio launch turned out to be a magnificent event with Kamal Haasan as the chief guest, but it was Vadivelu who stole the show. Vadivelu said, “This is not just a film; it’s the truth. I have worked with many directors in my career, but it was Kamal Haasan who allowed me to bring my street performances into films. My training began there, and I rose to prominence after facing many struggles, which Mari Selvaraj has also experienced."

During the event, Udhayanidhi, who plays one of the two main characters, revealed, “Mari Selvaraj sir shared the script with me and asked for my opinion on casting Vadivelu for a specific role. I immediately thought it would be amazing, and we decided that if Vadivelu sir didn’t accept the project, we would choose a different film instead. I had some doubts about whether Vadivelu sir would agree to be a part of the film, but he did."

Kamal Haasan, the chief guest, took the stage and remarked, “Udhay said this film is Mari Selvaraj’s politics… No, it belongs to all of us. This dialogue needs to continue for future generations. I’m a little disappointed that Udhay didn’t do my film, but it’s okay because Maamannan is also my film. This is my politics as well.

“What I admire about Mari is that he always allows space for opposing views. When one is angry, such considerations don’t usually come to mind, but Mari incorporates them in every film. He comes from a place of justice. Normally, people wish for a film to be good, but since I have already seen the film, I want it to succeed. That’s my desire. It’s also a test of our audience’s taste."