Maamannan Faces Backlash As Netizens Praise Fahadh Faasil's 'Casteist' Character

Mari Selvaraj is one of the most popular directors in the Tamil film industry. He made his directorial debut in the industry with Pariyerum Perumal in 2018, and the film received a great response from the audience. Later in 2021, he directed another popular film named Karnan, starring Dhanush in the lead. Karnan became one of the most successful films at the box office in 2021.

Recently, his highly anticipated film Maamannan was released in theatres and received a great response from the audience as well as the critics. The film is an anti-caste movie that shows how an MLA from a progressive political party can be a victim of caste-based discrimination. The film starred Udhayanidhi Stalin, Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. Now, the film has been marred by a new controversy and the makers are facing backlash regarding the character played by Fahadh Faasil.

According to reports, Fahadh plays the role of an antagonist, Rathanavelu, who is the son of an upper-caste politician. The character played by him is ruthless and is often spotted getting involved in discrimination. In the film, he often beats socially backward people. He doesn’t even allow the protagonist, a Dalit MLA, to sit in front of him. The character has been brilliantly played by the Malayalam actor but now people are celebrating him across social media.

Netizens have been rooting for the sinister villain. The director, Mari Selvaraj, has in no way glorified his actions in the films and doesn’t support them, some users claimed online. But people have made Rathanavelu their favourite character from the film. They have been sharing several clips of Fahadh Faasil. These videos featuring the character have old Tamil songs like Mundaasu Sooriyane and Thirupachi Aruvaala, which are songs that celebrate caste pride.

While Maamannan was supposed to show the antithesis of the glorification of certain castes, the celebration of Rathanevlu on social media has in some way gone against the message of the film.

Recently, the film also made its digital premiere on Netflix on July 27.