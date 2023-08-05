Maamannan Trends At No.1 On Netflix, With 1.2 Million Views Worldwide

Tamil film Maamannan has received positive reviews from audiences. The political thriller film was written and directed by Mari Selvaraj. It had its theatrical release on June 29. Maamannan made a box office collection of Rs 52 crore worldwide, and it was made on a budget of Rs 35 crore. Now, Maamannan is making its impact on the OTT platform. The streaming rights to the film were bagged by Netflix. The release on OTT has proved to be more successful than in the theatres. Maamannan is trending at number 1 in India on Netflix, and it has 1.2 million views worldwide. Fans are loving the plot of the film. On its opening day at the theatres, Maamannan made a business of Rs 6 crore globally.

Maamannan was initially expected to be released on April 14, which also marks Tamil New Year. Later, Maamannan’s trailer released on June 16, which received 14 million views. The trailer announced that the film will release on June 29 on the silver screen. A Telugu-dubbed version of the film, which is titled Nayakudu, was released on July 14.

Maamannan was produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin under the Red Giant movie production company. The cast of the film includes Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh, Udhayanidhi Stalin, S Surya, Lal, Azhagam Perumal, Vijayakumar, Sunil Reddy, Geeta Kailasam, Raveena Ravi, Ramakrishnan, Praveen and others. The lead roles in the film were played by Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh, and Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Maamannan’s music proved to be a hit among the audience. In the movie, there were a total of 8 songs that were composed by the legendary AR Rahman, which also marks his first collaboration with Mari Selvaraj and Udhayanidhi Stalin.