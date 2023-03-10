CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Maan Meri Jaan Afterlife Drops: Nick Jonas Makes Bollywood Debut With King, Fans Laud India's Fav Jiju
1-MIN READ

Maan Meri Jaan Afterlife Drops: Nick Jonas Makes Bollywood Debut With King, Fans Laud India's Fav Jiju

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: March 10, 2023, 14:50 IST

Mumbai, India

Nick Jonas collaborates with King on Maan Meri Jaan Afterlife.

Nick Jonas collaborates with King on Maan Meri Jaan Afterlife.

Nick Jonas drops his new collaboration with King, titled Maan Meri Jaan Afterlife. The track adds a videsi touch to the hit track.

Nick Jonas seemingly debuts on the Bollywood music front with a new version of Indian singer King’s hit track Maan Meri Jaan. The song, now titled Maan Meri Jaan Afterlife, retains the essence of the original track but adds a videsi tadka to it in the form of Nick’s honey-sweet voice. The international singer, who is dubbed as India’s jiju following his wedding with Priyanka Chopra, sings mostly in English while singing the catch line in Hindi.

The audio version of the song was dropped on multiple platforms, including YouTube, and fans are impressed with the new version. Taking to the comments section, they lauded Nick for stepping out of his comfort zone and musically embracing Priyanka’s roots.

“Ngl hearing Nick say “TU MAAN MERI JAAN” just gave me goosebumps," a comment on the YouTube video read. “Wow!! Wasn’t expecting this.. The love Nick has for Priyanka’s culture is just amazing," added another. “This collaboration is just crazy, nobody saw that coming!!" a third comment read.

“Loved how nick’s voice blended into the track, just loved it, looks like an entirely new masterpiece with original lyrics into it, just adding new into and not changing the original just amazing," a user wrote. “I always wanted NICK to do a Hindi Collaboration . This is so special that KING is going international , what a banger on loop !!!" another wrote.

Nick also shared a video showing the recording of the new track and it was evident that he had a ball doing the song. “Let’s get it! ”Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)” with @ifeelking is out now!" he captioned the Instagram video. King replied, “TODAY IS THE DAY ILL NEVER FORGET thanks brother ♥️ everytime i’m listening to this.. 100% goosebumps let’s goooo."

King also shared a video from the recording studio and wrote, “Going G L O B A L with this one!"

