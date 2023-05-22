Madan Karki Na Roja Nuve Song From Kushi Has This Special Connection With Mani Ratnam

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda’s romantic entertainer Kushi is one the most eagerly-awaited films this year. Recently, adding to the excitement of cinephiles, the makers unveiled the first track from the Tollywood drama, Na Roja Nuvve. Rendered by music director Hisham Abdul Wahab, who is known for his work in movies like Hridiya, the number has received a lot of appreciation from music lovers.

Today, we are going to share another exciting factoid about the song.

Madan Karki has penned the song Madan Karki Na Roja Nuve using the names of director Mani Ratnam’s famous movies. It might also be thrilling to know that Karki is a huge fan of the filmmaker. The lyrics are inspired by Mani Ratnam’s various hits such as Kadal, Alaipayute, Maunaragam, Katruveliide, Iruvar, Nayagan, Ravana, OK Kanmani, Roja, Uire, Anjali, Geetanjali, among others. Aside from being a success in Telugu, Madan Karki Na Roja has also garnered a lot of praise in both Tamil and Malayalam.

The romantic number shows the Yashoda actress as a shy burqa-clad woman, whereas Vijay Deverakonda constantly tries to woo her. With his cute gestures like offering her car rides, going on a boat ride on the Dal Lake, and offering her tea, the song reminds us of old-school love.

About Kushi

top videos

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the cast of the movie also features Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Rohini, Ali, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, Sharanya Pradeep and others in ancillary roles. Murali G has taken care of the camera work, whereas Prawin Pudi is the head of the editing department.

Kushi is Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Devarakonda’s second film together after the 2018 biopic Mahanati. This highly-awaited drama is scheduled to hit the cinema halls on September 1.