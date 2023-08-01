Made In Heaven 2: Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala Bring Back Wedding Season and It's High On Drama

Made In Heaven season 2 is finally happening! On Tuesday, Amazon Prime Video dropped the trailer of the highly-anticipated season 2 of Made In Heaven and it has promises a lot more drama. The second season of the International Emmy nominated show is spread across seven episodes and the trailer has already revealed that fans will see new brides in form of Radhika Apte and Mrunal Thakur, among others, while the wedding planners — Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala — tackle their own problems.

While the season features new brides, it also seems that the new season has new faces joining the wedding planning committee. These include Mona Singh, Trinetra Haldar and more. Watch the trailer below:

Speaking about returning for season 2, Sobhita Dhulipala said, “It feels amazing to be back as Tara in Made in Heaven Season 2. For me Tara’s journey has been both fascinating and challenging as she navigates her personal life with Adil and Faiza while planning lavish weddings.”

“I had such an incredible time shooting for the second season, and I think this season will resonate even more with our audience. There is a little pressure to match and even surpass the audience’s expectations from the previous season but I’m positive about it. I’m sure Made in Heaven Season 2 will enthrall the viewers and prompt significant conversations about the complexities of human existence, making it an unforgettable and thought-provoking experience," she added.

Arjun Mathur said, “It is an interesting journey to revisit a previously essayed character and hit new notes and dimensions with it. Playing Karan in Made in Heaven has been a transformative experience. The love and recognition from the first season, including the International Emmy nomination, have been overwhelming. Season 2 takes Karan to new heights as he navigates opulent weddings while confronting societal issues. I am very curious about how the viewers will react to Karan’s continuing journey and the unexpected twists in his life. It will also capture Karan’s emotional journey challenging conventions and seeking happiness amidst grand celebrations. The show unfolds the true events of a wedding, not just how everything appears happy on the outside.”

Starring Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Vijay Raaz with the new additions of Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra Haldar. Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Media & Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby, the 7-episode series will premiere on August 10.