Made In Heaven 2: Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin Take a Compatibility Test, Are They a Perfect Match?

Ahead of the much anticipated Made In Heaven 2, Jim Sarbh and Kalki Koechlin who play pivotal roles in the series, took a compatibility test which proves that they are a match made in heaven. The duo who play romantic partners on-screen, spilled beans on food, date ideas and all things in between.

However, that one answer which proved that they are surely each other well enough was the answer to the question, “If not entertainment, what would Kalki be into." Both the actors wrote similar answers. While Jim wrote ‘Psychiatric ward’, Kalki wrote ‘asylum’. Once they showcased their answers, they burst out laughing.

As the first season of Made in Heaven concluded with Tara (Sobhita Dhulipala ) finding out about the affair between her husband Adil (Jim Sarbh) and her best friend Faiza (Kalki Koechlin), their lives stood at a critical crossroad. Now fans are curious to see how their lives will unfold. Will Faiza and Adil pursue their love or will Faiza prioritize her loyalty to Tara, sacrificing her own desires?

Expressing her excitement, Kalki Koechlin had earlier shared, “As an actor, it’s incredibly gratifying to see how season 1 of Made in Heaven resonated with audiences and became such a popular and critically acclaimed series. The overwhelming response from fans has been heartwarming. Moving forward into season two, I couldn’t be more thrilled and excited. We have an incredible journey ahead, and just like the fans, I am eagerly looking forward to delving deeper into the lives of these complex characters and seeing what lies ahead of them. I can assure the loyal fans of Made In Heaven that season 2 will be grander and an enthralling experience.”

Earlier last week, the makers dropped the trailer of the highly-anticipated season 2 of Made In Heaven and it has promises a lot more drama. The second season of the International Emmy nominated show is spread across seven episodes and the trailer has already revealed that fans will see new brides in form of Radhika Apte and Mrunal Thakur, among others, while the wedding planners — Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala — tackle their own problems.

While the season features new brides, it also seems that the new season has new faces joining the wedding planning committee. These include Mona Singh, Trinetra Haldar and more.

Speaking about returning for season 2, Sobhita Dhulipala said, “It feels amazing to be back as Tara in Made in Heaven Season 2. For me Tara’s journey has been both fascinating and challenging as she navigates her personal life with Adil and Faiza while planning lavish weddings.”

“I had such an incredible time shooting for the second season, and I think this season will resonate even more with our audience. There is a little pressure to match and even surpass the audience’s expectations from the previous season but I’m positive about it. I’m sure Made in Heaven Season 2 will enthrall the viewers and prompt significant conversations about the complexities of human existence, making it an unforgettable and thought-provoking experience," she added.