Made In Heaven 2: Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur Are Back As Wedding Planners In Zoya Akhtar Show

Fans of the hit Amazon Prime series Made in Heaven have been waiting for a second season since the release of the first season in 2019. Prime Video has finally announced that the Emmy-nominated drama will release soon on the platform after four years.

Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby, the series showcases the lives of two wedding planners, Karan and Tara played by Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala respectively, as they navigate through life against the backdrop of big fat Indian weddings. The last season saw Karan and Tara learning new things about brides and grooms from diverse backgrounds and discover the complexities of their own lives. While Tara decided to exit her unhappy married life, Karan struggled as a gay man in a country where homosexuality is a taboo.

According to the makers, Made in Heaven Season 2 promises an even deeper exploration of complex relationships, personal struggles and moral dilemmas. As the characters navigate the dualities of tradition and modernity, the new season will challenge societal taboos while remaining rooted in the universal themes of love, redemption, and self-discovery.

The series will feature a stellar ensemble cast including Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Jim Sarbh among others.

As per the makers, the second season promises to raise the bar even higher in terms of production quality, storytelling and cinematic aesthetics. With its visually stunning cinematography, meticulous attention to detail and thought-provoking narrative, the series will continue to push boundaries and challenge conventions, cementing its status as a groundbreaking and must-watch show.

Sobhita had earlier told News18, “I have to tell you, season two is so cool! It sounds very weird for me to say this because mera show hai but season one ke time pe we didn’t know how it will do, like how it would perform. But because it did well, we can take risks in season two. So be it terms of skill, be it terms of guest appearances, technically, music, cinematography, plot, performances are insane. Season two is many notches up from season one. I feel very very excited."

Made in Heaven Season 2 will premiere soon exclusively on Prime Video. Stay tuned for further updates.