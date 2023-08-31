CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Jawan Dream Girl 2Shah Rukh KhanSanjay DuttSunny Deol
Home » Movies » Made In Heaven 2: Yashica Dutt Seemingly Reacts To Anurag's 'Opportunist' Remark, SLAMS Alankrita
1-MIN READ

Made In Heaven 2: Yashica Dutt Seemingly Reacts To Anurag's 'Opportunist' Remark, SLAMS Alankrita

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 31, 2023, 08:54 IST

Mumbai, India

Yashica Dutt makes new shocking allegations against Made in Heaven 2 director Alankrita Shrivastava.

Yashica Dutt makes new shocking allegations against Made in Heaven 2 director Alankrita Shrivastava.

Yashica Dutt made fresh allegations about filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava after Anurag Kashyap called the author an 'opportunist.'

The controversy surrounding Yashica Dutt and Made In Heaven season 2 makers has taken a new turn. On Wednesday night, it was reported that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap sided with the makers of Made In Heaven 2 over the claims that the makers plagiarised her story for one of the episodes of the series and was not credited. The episode in discussion was titled ‘The Heart Skips a Beat’ and it focused on a Dalit woman. In one of the interviews, Anurag called Yashica an ‘opportunist.’ The author seemingly reacted to the statement by issuing a long statement slamming filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava.

Yashica claimed that the director met Yashica in 2022 and they sat together for five hours wherein Alankrita asked her details of her life but did not reveal her motives. “In response to my gentle demand for acknowledgement on an episode that blatantly used my likeness, the makers of MIH put out a hostile statement calling it ‘misleading’. Was it also misleading when Alankrita Shrivastava, who is a writer and director of the show and co-signed that condescending statement, requested a meeting with me in New York on July 15, 2022 that lasted five hours? Where she asked me everything about my life but refused to reveal anything about her intentions," she wrote.

“The distortion of this narrative is all about protecting the ‘progressive’ image of indie Bollywood as they continue to steal from Dalit people’s lives, silencing them when they ask for their rightful credit. Even the ‘vanguards’ are complicit in this," Yashica added.

“I have immense respect for Neeraj Ghaywan’s struggle to make his space within these savarna power structures. But I never met him or told him my story. I met Alankrita Shrivastava. Now the same savarna power structures are pitting us against each other while making Ghaywan be accountable in public for their blatant theft. I hope this moment is a lesson that our stories are not for taking without credit or permission. This theft of Dalit labor ends now. Jai Bhim!" she wrote.

She also penned a detailed account of her meet with Alankrita.

Previously, Zoya had reacted to accusations by sharing a four-part post on Instagram.

Made In Heaven season 2 premiered early this month.

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
Tags:
  1. Alankrita Shrivastava
  2. Anurag Kashyap
  3. Made in Heaven
  4. OTT
first published:August 31, 2023, 08:53 IST
last updated:August 31, 2023, 08:54 IST