Made In Heaven 2: Yashica Dutt Seemingly Reacts To Anurag's 'Opportunist' Remark, SLAMS Alankrita

The controversy surrounding Yashica Dutt and Made In Heaven season 2 makers has taken a new turn. On Wednesday night, it was reported that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap sided with the makers of Made In Heaven 2 over the claims that the makers plagiarised her story for one of the episodes of the series and was not credited. The episode in discussion was titled ‘The Heart Skips a Beat’ and it focused on a Dalit woman. In one of the interviews, Anurag called Yashica an ‘opportunist.’ The author seemingly reacted to the statement by issuing a long statement slamming filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava.

Yashica claimed that the director met Yashica in 2022 and they sat together for five hours wherein Alankrita asked her details of her life but did not reveal her motives. “In response to my gentle demand for acknowledgement on an episode that blatantly used my likeness, the makers of MIH put out a hostile statement calling it ‘misleading’. Was it also misleading when Alankrita Shrivastava, who is a writer and director of the show and co-signed that condescending statement, requested a meeting with me in New York on July 15, 2022 that lasted five hours? Where she asked me everything about my life but refused to reveal anything about her intentions," she wrote.

“The distortion of this narrative is all about protecting the ‘progressive’ image of indie Bollywood as they continue to steal from Dalit people’s lives, silencing them when they ask for their rightful credit. Even the ‘vanguards’ are complicit in this," Yashica added.

“I have immense respect for Neeraj Ghaywan’s struggle to make his space within these savarna power structures. But I never met him or told him my story. I met Alankrita Shrivastava. Now the same savarna power structures are pitting us against each other while making Ghaywan be accountable in public for their blatant theft. I hope this moment is a lesson that our stories are not for taking without credit or permission. This theft of Dalit labor ends now. Jai Bhim!" she wrote.

She also penned a detailed account of her meet with Alankrita.

Previously, Zoya had reacted to accusations by sharing a four-part post on Instagram.

Made In Heaven season 2 premiered early this month.