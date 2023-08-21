Made in Heaven 2: Zoya Akhtar Refutes Link Between Episode Story and Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Alleged Dating

Since its release on August 10, the second season of the Prime Video series Made in Heaven has been courting controversies. Recently, creators Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti addressed speculations surrounding the fourth episode of the new season. This episode has been linked to the real-life story of the once-rumored Bollywood couple, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

The fourth episode of Made in Heaven Season 2 revolves around the wedding of prominent actors Sarafaraz Khan and Leila. Leila comes from Iran but has established herself in the Hindi film industry. Sarfaraz is played by actor Pulkit Samrat, while Leila is portrayed by Elnaaz Norouzi. In this episode, Sarfaraz, who is on the verge of announcing a new movie with Leila, attempts to persuade the film’s director to replace her with a younger actress opposite him instead.

Many drew parallels between the story and the lives of Salman and Katrina, who were allegedly dating in 2003. On being asked about it, Zoya, who co-directed the episode alongside Reema, shared with Mid-Day that Pulkit is a recurring character on the show and has nothing to do with Salman’s life. “Pulkit is really fun. He’s a really good actor and he’s great fun to work with. I directed the episode in Season 1 with him, and I had a blast. People really liked him in the show. For a lot of shows, there are recurring characters. So, when we were writing, we thought we should get him back and get him married. We weren’t really thinking of Salman and Katrina. But you are, and I guess that’s how art works,” said Zoya.