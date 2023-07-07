Madhoo Lashes Out At Ageism in Bollywood, 'Can't Play Ajay Devgn's Mother, We Are of Similar Age'

Actress Madhoo, known for her roles in films like Roja, Yodha, Zaalim and Yeshwant, has revealed that she made the decision to leave the film industry during the pinnacle of her career in the 90s. She spoke about her dissatisfaction with the roles she was being offered, saying that it still remains challenging for women of a certain age to clinch substantial and impactful roles even today.

During the 90s, Hindi films primarily focused on action-driven narratives and male heroes, according to Madhoo. The actress, who made her Hindi cinema debut alongside the Bollywood star with 1991 feature Phool Aur Kaante, said during a session of Prime Video’s Maitri: Female First Collective, “I have no interest in portraying the character of Ajay Devgn’s mother. And this is a probable scenario! We were both launched in the industry simultaneously and are of similar age."

Having portrayed powerful female characters in films such as Mani Ratnam’s Roja (1992), Annayya and Yodha, the actress made a decision to shift her focus to Hindi films. “During the 90s, action films and heroes dominated the scene, and my roles mainly involved dancing, delivering a few romantic lines, and shedding tears with parents. While I enjoyed dancing, I realised that I was deeply unhappy with this shift from films like ‘Roja’. I recognised that my true passion lay in being an artist and doing meaningful work," she said.

The actor struggled with dissatisfaction while working in Hindi films, which eventually led her to quit the industry. After about 9-10 years in the field, she decided it was time to leave. “The moment I found a reason, which was when I wanted to get married, I wrote a letter to the people in the industry, expressing my intention to leave. It was partly driven by a sense of arrogance, childhood arrogance. I recognise that now, but at that time I felt that they didn’t deserve me."

The actor mentioned that there have been positive changes in the film industry, highlighting her contemporary Tabu as an example. “Recently, Tabu, who is also my contemporary, starred opposite Ajay Devgn in some recent films, and I am immensely grateful for the positive changes that the industry has undergone. Regardless of one’s age, size, or colour, it is now possible to tell your story and receive recognition. I commend exceptional women who produce such narratives and provide opportunities for individuals like us to make a comeback irrespective of age," she said.