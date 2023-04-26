Madhoo Reacts to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam Box Office Failure, Says 'It Just Hurts...'

Actress Madhoo, who played a vital role in Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Shaakuntalam, opened up about the film’s box office failure. Shaakuntalam released earlier this month and did not live up to the box office expectations. The film received mixed reviews and there were very few takers for the film. Madhoo, who played the role of Menaka, Shakuntala’s mother, in the film confessed that it is sad to see the film did not work.

“I feel very sad that Shakuntalam has underperformed because the makers and producers gave it all. From the pre-production to release, unhone kahi bhi us picture ko dheela nahi chhoda. After shooting and dubbing, they spent an entire year on CGI (computer-generated imagery). They never took the process for granted and made sure to make it a visual treat. While shooting, I saw they never gave any stress to artists or technicians. They took care of our comfort as well," Madhoo told DNA India.

Citing examples of RRR and Baahubali’s success, she said, “Shakuntalam has a strong South Indian flavour, with mythology. Ab Baahubali chali… RRR chali gayi… jab koi picture chal jaati hai, toh you don’t know.. logic nahi hota (Bahubali, RRR worked. There is no exact reason behind the success of a film). Nobody expected that Baahubali would be such a gigantic hit. Aachi bhi bani ho toh bhi itna bada success kisi ne expect nahi kiya tha (Even if the film is good, no one had expected it to be a big hit). We never anticipated that the film would underperform at the box office. So it just hurts you because this is the film where everyone worked really hard."

Made in a reported budget of over Rs 60 crore, Shaakuntalam reportedly couldn’t even draw enough Rs 10 crore box office collection. It was claimed that producer Dil Raju and director Gunasekhar have incurred losses of more than Rs 20 crore together on this project.

