Madhoo Recalls Her Kids Were Huge Fans Of Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta: 'They Called Me Old-Fashioned '

Veteran actress Madhoo recently awed everyone with her performance in Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Shaakuntalam. The actress who has been a part of several iconic films like Phool Aur Kante, Azhagan and Roja recently revealed in an interview that she was called old fashioned by her kids for her role in Luv U Mr Kalakar and that they were fans of Priyanka Chopra and Preity Zinta.

While speaking with ETimes, Madhoo recalled, “I did a film in 2012/13, when my children were still in school. I did that film because it was completely shot in Mumbai and it was a Rajshree Production, Love U Mr Kalakaar. My kids took their friends to watch the film, and when they came back, they told me ‘Mamma, you are so old-fashioned in your film’. It was a shock that my children come home and tell me ‘you are an old-fashioned actor’."

She further shared, “That was the time, when Krrish and all those films were coming out. My kids were fans of Priyanka Chopra and Preity Zinta. Right from my first film, to Roja and all those..it was established that Madhoo is a good actor. Now you do a film after a gap and your own children tell you you are an old-fashioned actor. That was a wake-up call for me,. after that I knew I had to change. As an actor the feeling remains the same but the projection has changed. So, now when my children like my work, I feel I am at par with Bella Hadid and Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt."

Speaking of Shaakuntalam, written and directed by Gunasekhar, Shaakuntalam is a mythological drama based on folklore about Shaakuntala. Besides Madhoo and Samantha, it also starred Dev Mohan in the lead. News18 Showsha gave the film a 2-star rating and wrote, “Two things that failed in Shaakuntalam were the dialogues and the VFX. Having watched the film in Hindi, the dialogues were heavily bookish, leaving even people who have followed epics like Ramayana and Mahabharat on television a little confused. The film tried to go massive with the visuals but it was underwhelming. The film was in 3D but barring two to three scenes, the film did not need a 3D approach."

