Madhoo Reveals Shah Rukh Khan Is Her Foremost Crush, 'Even When His Films Flop, He Is...'

Shah Rukh Khan has probably given the biggest blockbuster of the year with the spy-thriller magnum opus Pathaan. As the actor gears up to enthrall the audience with two other films coming this year, all eyes are set on King Khan delivering a string of blockbusters. In a recent interaction, veteran actress Madhoo called herself SRK’s biggest fan and she also revealed that she had a huge crush on him.

Talking to Times Of India, Madhoo explained that even when Shah Rukh Khan’s film falters at the box office, he still continues to be like a God. She stated, " When one talks about a crush, the first name that comes to my mind is Shah Rukh Khan. His charisma and the way he does things on screen, what he represents, appeals to me. I am his biggest fan. Even when his films flop, he doesn’t do well at the box office or he does horrible work, he is just like a God."

In the meantime, after the success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are eagerly waiting for his next film, Jawan. While the shooting of the film is currently in its last leg, it has now been reported that the negotiations for the film’s digital rights has become a subject of intense bidding war amid OTT giants. And the same is evident since Pathaan broke several box office records and the fandom of Shah Rukh Khan is at an all time high. To add to that, the superstar’s collaboration with Atlee is another big reason that everyone has their eyes set on the film.

Talking about Jawan, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover, among others besides Shah Rukh Khan. It is also rumoured that Thalapathy Vijay might also be making a cameo in the film along with another cameo of Sanjay Dutt. Jawan is slated to release in June this year.

Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Dunki. The film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead. It will hit theatres in December this year.

