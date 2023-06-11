Ranbir Kapoor Stars in Animal Pre Teaser, Kangana Ranaut Makes Shocking Claims About SSR's Death

Animal Pre-teaser: Ranbir Kapoor is returning on screen this year in a rugged, never-before-seen avatar with Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ranbir shares the screen with Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The actor beefed up for the role and it seems like Ranbir is going to have everyone talking with the film’s release. While we were treated to the first look earlier this year, Ranbir and team are kicking off the promotions activities with a pre-teaser. Released on Sunday, the pre-erlease gives a glimpse of Ranbir in Animal. The short clip features singers Bhupinder Babbal and Manan Bhardwaj singing to the lines penned by Bhupinder Babbal while a blood thirsty Ranbir is out to kill.

Kangana Ranaut on Sunday took yet another slingshot at Bollywood in a series of Instagram Stories. The Bollywood actress, who made the headlines on Saturday for her potshots against the rumoured casting of Ramayan, made shocking allegations against two Bollywood celebrities. While Kangana did not name the two people, she accused them of spreading “nasty rumours" about her and “playing referees" in her fight with Hrithik Roshan. She also alleged that those two people planted “fake blind items" against late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died on June 14 in 2020.

One of the most anticipated films Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan is all set to release on June 16. The makers have opened bookings in advance. Well, as per reports, the response has been encouraging. 10,000 tickets have sold till now. ETimes claim 60 per cent of bookings have been made for the first day. And if the trend continues then Adipurush may beat the advance booking of RRR.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most powerful and loved couples in Bollywood. They often win fans’ hearts with their chemistry. Well, today the couple was spotted at the construction site of their new home. A video clip from their visit is going viral on social media. In the video, we can see the couple with Ranveer’s parents at the construction site. Deepika is wearing all-black casual pants and a top while Ranveer is dressed in a black T-shirt and animal print half pants. He is also wearing a face mask. They can be seen checking construction progress.

Anushka Sharma was visibly heartbroken after Virat Kohli got out at 49 during the WTC final against Australia taking place at the Oval Ground in London. The actress, who cheering for her cricketer husband from the stands, was seen sitting in her seat in a state of silence as Virat headed back to the dressing room. Virat made 49 runs of 78 balls before he was dismissed. During India’s second innings, taking place on Day 5, Virat Kohli was on the crease alongside Ajinkya Rahane and making steady runs. However, Virat lost his wicket, falling one run short of his half century. Virat was caught by Steve Smith in the slips. The cricketer was facing a ball by Scott Boland. Following his dismissal, the cameras panned to Anushka, who was visibly heartbroken.

